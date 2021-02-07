2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah says life in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes has not been but he is coping as he has now managed to enter the starting eleven.

The Ghanaian defender capped twice by the Black Stars is on loan from Reb Bull Salzburg at Vitoria Guimaraes for the season.

He says he is happy he has been able to enter the first team and doing what he loves doing best.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM from his Portugal base the defender disclosed that playing eith compatriot Abdul Mumin who also joined the Portuguese side in the summer has helped him a lot.

"The season has been good so far it wasn’t so smooth from the beginning which to me as a player it’s sometimes okay to have challenges and fight your way out"

"Going forward I got into the team and doing what I love doing"

"Playing with my Ghanaian colleague (Abdul Mumin) helps in many ways especially playing on the side(left) communication wise and most importantly we learn and correct each other immediately in the game which makes it easy for us" he added.