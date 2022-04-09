19 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player Augustine Arhinful says that playing at the World Cup qualifiers does not guarantee that a player will automatically play at the World Cup finals proper.

The former player has cautioned Ghanaians against the notion that its players who played the qualifiers who must necessarily play at the World Cup.

A cross section of Ghanaians have called on the GFA to stop pursuing Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed who has persistently turned down Black Stars call up after Ghana's World Cup qualification.

He says that Ghanaians should allow the technical team of the Black Stars work as playing at the qualifiers is no guarantee that you will play at the World Cup proper.

Arhinful cited players who played the full qualifiers in 2006 when Ghana first made an appearance at the World Cup in Germany but were left home for the tournament proper.

“Let’s allow the coach to make decisions, I have already heard a lot from Ghanaians who don’t want Salisu Mohammed especially around the team," he said.

“I can tell you, in 2006, Laryea Kingston played in all the qualifiers, a player like Habib Mohammed never played one minute of the qualifiers, somebody like Alex Takyi Mensah never played one minute of the qualifiers, but they were at the world cup,”

He added that Otto Addo should be given the free hand to make his own decisions and choices as coach.

“We have hired him to do a particular job for Ghana, which is for him to give us good results and for the two matches that he was head coach, we have gotten the results we needed so I don’t have to challenge his authority or decision when he thinks that he has to pick player A or B, let’s allow him,” he ended.