The PlayStation 5 is set to receive a game-changing second major update, introducing a range of hardware innovations and software improvements. From muting keyboard sounds to support for larger M.2 cards and Dolby Atmos devices, gamers can expect enhanced functionality and a seamless user experience. Join us as we explore the key features of the upcoming PS5 update in this BBC report.

As anticipation builds among gaming enthusiasts, Sony has unveiled the exciting new features of the PlayStation 5's second major update, scheduled for release later this year. The update promises a host of hardware innovations and software enhancements that will elevate the gaming experience to new heights. From improved audio capabilities to user-friendly interface upgrades, the upcoming PS5 update is poised to redefine how players interact with their consoles. In this BBC report, we delve into the key features that gamers can look forward to with the forthcoming PS5 update.One of the standout features of the upcoming update is the ability to mute or turn off the start-up sound when powering on the console. This customization option offers a more personalized gaming experience, allowing players to tailor their console's audio settings according to their preferences.The PS5's new update will embrace larger M.2 cards with capacities of up to eight terabits. This breakthrough enhancement empowers gamers to expand their storage capacity significantly, enabling them to store more games, media, and data without compromise. With larger M.2 card support, the PS5 becomes even more versatile and accommodating for avid players.Dolby Atmos sound technology, previously exclusive to Xbox Series consoles, is set to make its way to the PlayStation 5 with the upcoming update. This functionality promises to deliver an immersive 3D audio experience, enhancing gameplay with spatial sound precision. Players with compatible Dolby Atmos devices can now unlock the full potential of their audio setup, immersing themselves in the captivating world of virtual gaming.The forthcoming update introduces a delightful new feature that allows players to leave reactions in the form of emojis in response to text messages from SP contacts. This interactive element adds a touch of fun and expressiveness to gaming communication, fostering closer connections between players within the PlayStation community.The update brings a dynamic and engaging element to the PlayStation 5's user interface. Gamers will now have the option to activate controller vibrations while navigating through the menu or the main keyboard interface. This tactile enhancement adds an extra dimension to the console's interface, immersing players in a more vibrant and interactive environment.Enhancing the social gaming experience, the update will include a dedicated list that displays friends or groups that players can join while in-game. This streamlined feature simplifies the process of connecting with friends, facilitating seamless coordination and multiplayer adventures.With the upcoming second major update, the PlayStation 5 is poised to undergo a significant transformation, redefining the gaming landscape with cutting-edge features and improvements. From customizable audio settings to enhanced 3D sound capabilities, the PS5 will offer a more immersive and tailored gaming experience for players worldwide. As Sony continues to evolve the gaming console, the forthcoming update stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and elevating user satisfaction. Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling future with the PlayStation 5 and its groundbreaking update, set to make gaming more exciting, engaging, and social than ever before.