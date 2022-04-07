1 hour ago

Award winning rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has assured his fans across the globe to keep faith in him as he is about to take over the Ghanaian music industry with his artistic talent.

He made his intentions and plans known to Ghanaians and his fans, in and outside the country, during an interview with GNA Entertainment.

He said, “I would not let my fans down, and they should keep supporting me,” because he was aware of the responsibility that comes with being an A-list artiste with a large following.

With the right management team put in place to manage him, the talented rapper, who has been working hard on his craft and is now ready to take the world music scene by storm with his musical works, believes the year 2022 is going to be a fantastic one for him.

Determined to register his name permanently on the local music scene, Black Sherif has promised his fans that he was going to release songs that will be instant hits on the music market.

His latest released single ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, which is a mid-tempo song with authentic hip-hop rhythm and beat, has been making waves on the music scene. It is also trending on various digital music platforms.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song has been welcomed by many industry players, including music fans, who believe it will go a long way to promote Black Sherif’s brand on both local and international music scenes.

The rapper made history this year when he won four awards: Breakthrough Act of the Year, Hip Life/Hip Hop Act of the Year, Hip Hop Song of the (second sermon), and Song of the Year (Second Sermon) at 3Music Awards held on March 26.

Currently working on his Extended Play (EP) album, Black Sherif, who has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his style of play, hinted that the EP will be released this year.