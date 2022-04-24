6 hours ago

Crocked Asante Kotoko midfielder has emotionally charged his coach Prosper Nartey Ogum to win the league title for him since he has no league winners medal.

Asante Kotoko are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 52 points after 25 matches with some 9 matches to end the season.

The reds have an eight point lead over second place Bechem United but Blay who underwent a knee surgery last Wednesday has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

"Please win the league for me. It is a trophy I have never won" Blay told Prosper Narteh Ogum according to the coach's personal assistant Asante Forkuo.

The injury will rule the combative midfielder out of action for the next three months as he will have to undergo rehabilitation with his season effectively over.

Justice Blay made only seven appearances for Asante Kotoko after rejoining the Kumasi-based club from Medeama a few months ago.

