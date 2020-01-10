1 hour ago

The Resident Engineer of the Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project, Kwabena Bempong says works on the project are 57 per cent complete.

According to him, all the necessary foundations have been constructed remaining the decks for the overhead roads and flyovers.

“We have finished with all the foundation works and done quite over 50 per cent of the pile caps and the piers.

“We are now concentrating on the deck, of which we currently have done 135 metres. By the end of this month, we would have done an additional 81 metres, making it 216 metres,” he told Graphiconline.

The project which comprises a four-tier interchange at Pokuase, a five-kilometre Awoshie-Pokuase road, two-kilometre Accra-Nsawam road, two-kilometre Kwabenya road and 10 kilometres of local roads will improve traffic flow in parts of Accra.

Government in July 2018 commissioned the project and estimated a cost of $84 million, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, cut the sod for the project to begin on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo and cautioned constructors against shoddy works.

Giving a breakdown of the project, Mr Bempong said the local roads were about 97 per cent complete.

He added that the Accra-Kumasi road portion was about 50 per cent complete, the interchange 46 per cent and the Awoshie-Kwabenya road 80 per cent complete.

He said: “We have completed a 2.6-kilometre surface road before the U-turn that will take motorists to the John Teye bypass on the Kwabenya road.”

The Engineer revealed the contractor would divert all traffic to the right of the Accra-Kumasi road for motorists heading from Accra to Kumasi to make way for construction.

Mr Bempong was optimistic that contractors would meet the October 3, 2020 deadline, as they were working assiduously to meet the target.

myjoyonline