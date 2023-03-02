46 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of some 12 persons for their involvement illicit cyber-related crimes.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the suspects engaged in the impersonation of prominent persons on social media to defraud unsuspecting victims.

“The Police through a sustained cyber-intelligence operation have arrested twelve (12) suspects and are pursuing over 25 others for their involvement in cyber-related crimes.

“Investigation has established that the modus of the criminal syndicate is to impersonate or hack into the social media accounts of prominent persons including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), Heads of government institutions and corporate entities to defraud unsuspecting victims of various sums of money by promising them jobs, scholarships, publication of fake promotional advertisements and sale of products among others,” the police said.

The names of the 12 suspects were listed as Gideon Kove alias Billions, Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah alias Cent Mona, Richard Agbadzi, Isaac Dortsue alias Barajah, Samuel Gadre, Moses Otchie alias Razak, Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe and Wisdom Tornyie.

The police added that the operation to crackdown on cybercrimes has also led to the deletion of over 900 fake social media accounts created by the suspects.

“As part of the operation, nine hundred and seventy-three (973) fake social media accounts created by the suspects in the names of these prominent persons and corporate entities have been pulled down. 785 of the fake accounts were in the names of MPs, 62 in the names of security officials,136 for Ministers of State, Ambassadors and some heads of institutions.

“The Police have also recovered thirty-two (32) mobile phones, three (3) laptops and fifty-four (54) SIM cards used by the suspects to commit their crimes,” the statement added.

The police further tasked members of the public who have fallen victims to the arrested suspects to call the number 0249850601 which has been dedicated solely for the operation for further action.

The suspects according to the police are assisting in investigations and will be put before court to face justice.