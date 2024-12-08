42 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 12 suspects for vandalizing property in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, it noted that the suspects attacked and caused damage to several properties, including setting the Electoral Commission's (EC) office in Damongo in the Savannah Region on fire.

"Preliminary investigations have established that the suspects have attacked and caused damage to some state properties, including the setting ablaze of the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Damongo in the Savannah Region, causing damage to some residences of District Chief Executives (DCEs) in some parts of the country and vandalizing some collation centres," part of the statement read.

The statement further indicated that some of the suspects also destroyed a School Feeding Project Warehouse in the Northern Region.

"Additionally, some of the suspects broke into the School Feeding Project Warehouse in Tamale in the Northern Region and made away with some items, including foodstuffs," it stated.

The police also noted that footage of the attacks and vandalism was being reviewed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Footages of the attacks, vandalism, and looting have been obtained and are being reviewed by a team of dedicated investigators to get other perpetrators arrested to face justice," it noted.

The police urged the public to remain calm as officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

