The Ghana Police Service has picked up at least ten protestors in the #ReOccupyJulorbi House demonstration, including a 62-year-old and a 10-year-old.

According to the police, the protestors were not to use certain routes, therefore causing traffic and resulting in the arrests.

“I have not seen anything. I have not seen any statement. 62-year-old and 10-year-old arrested for saying no more galamsey. We have not committed a crime. We have not beaten anybody,” the 62-year-old woman said.

Day one of the demonstration on Saturday saw defiant protesters pushing the limits of the Ghana Police Service, who had to be on top of their game to avoid escalation.

However, day 2 has been marred with violence as protestors seem to defy the directives by the police not to use certain routes.

Prior to the demonstration, the police announced a special operation, blocking major roads leading to the seat of government, the Jubilee House, which the protesters indicated they wanted to ‘occupy’.

Several notable Ghanaians also gathered at the demonstration to express their displeasure over the government’s failure to end galamsey, which is destroying the country’s forest reserves and water bodies, endangering the lives of citizens.

Reports emerging have indicated that the 62-year-old and her daughter have been freed.

