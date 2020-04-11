3 hours ago

The Kasoa Police on Thursday, arrested the owner of a drinking spot in the area, for failing to comply with the Imposition Restriction law.

Mawutor Ahetor opened her spot at Blue Top Estate on Wednesday at 0820 hours during the lockdown culminating in a robbery incident that night.

DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong, Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

She said on Thursday, April 8, one Samuel Richards, a Nigerian reported to Kasoa Police Station that he had been robbed of his Infinix mobile phone and an amount of GHC 2,500.00 by a group of young men.

According to Richards, the suspects, whom he could identify, attacked him on his way out of the drinking spot.

DSP Oppong said the Police visited the crime scene and saw the drinking spot opened and arrested the owner, Ahetor for breaking the Imposition of Restriction law.

She said Richards was also arrested for the same offense and were both given Police enquiry bail assisting in investigation.

Meanwhile, the Police is on a manhunt for the group of young men who allegedly robbed Richards of his Infinix mobile phone and an amount of GHC 2,500.00.

Source: GNA