2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting incident at the Iron City office in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The incident led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

The suspects, identified as Awudu Yakubum, Kwabena Essah, Hakeem Bawa, and Issaka Mashual, are currently in custody and assisting with the police investigation. An AK47 rifle with 69 rounds of ammunition has been retrieved from the suspects.

The injured victim is receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.