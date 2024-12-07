1 hour ago

A party agent has been arrested following a heated altercation with an Electoral Commission (EC) official at St. Theresa’s School, a designated polling station, during the ongoing election process.

The incident, which occurred early in the morning, involved a verbal exchange that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation between the agent and the EC official.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began over the handling of ballot papers, with the party agent accusing the EC official of misconduct.

Tensions quickly rose, leading to an exchange of heated words before the situation spiraled out of control. Polling station security personnel intervened and immediately called the police.

The arrested party agent was taken into custody for questioning, and investigations are ongoing.

The EC has expressed concern over the incident, condemning any form of violence or disruption during the electoral process. A spokesperson for the EC stated, “We urge all parties to respect the integrity of the election and maintain peace at all times.”

The police have assured the public that they will handle the matter swiftly and in accordance with the law, emphasizing that any acts of violence or misconduct would be dealt with severely.

Election observers and civil society groups have reiterated calls for a peaceful voting environment, urging all parties and agents to work together to ensure the credibility and transparency of the election process.