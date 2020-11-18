36 minutes ago

Seven people, including a Spanish and three women, have been arrested by the police for an alleged recruitment scam, at Spintex in Accra.

The suspects, Mario Joseph Granell Nortinez, 52, a Spanish; David Jawara, 63; TriouYurin, 36; Wishwell Ahidri Esela, 37; Gifty Darrye Hughes, 50; Zainab Iddrisu, 44; and Abigail Asamoah, 29, have been detained and assisting the police in investigations.

They were reported to have recruited 1,500 people to Spain, United Arab Emirates, and other European countries, to work.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the police had information that some people have gathered at Spintex road for an unlawful purpose.

DSP Tenge said when the police patrol team from the Accra Regional Command went to the area, they saw that 1,500 people from Bono Region have converged at the Spintex Road.

She said they were being recruited to Spain, United Arab Emirates, and other European countries, adding that they were asked to pay GH¢10 and produce passport.

DSP Tenge said the suspects were apprehended and when questioned, they could not produce any document from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

She said 11 people have submitted statements to the police to assist in investigations.

DSP Tenge urged the public to be wary of scammers and do due diligence about any company or institution seeking recruitment for jobs abroad.