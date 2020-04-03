1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service says it will sanction commanders whose jurisdictions were found flouting the partial lockdown directive enforcement.

A police wireless message signed by the Commissioner in charge of police administration, George Akuffo Dampare, said it had come to the attention of the police administration that some personnel were preventing vehicles carrying food and other permitted items from reaching their destinations.

He has therefore directed Commanders to take immediate steps to halt the practice.

He further urged police personnel to discharge their duties with professionalism.

The message added that “Commanders whose jurisdiction are found flouting this directive will be held responsible and sanctioned accordingly.”