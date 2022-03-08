4 hours ago

The Police Administration in its quest to fight crime within Kasoa and its environs, has cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern Central East Regional Police Command at market junction on the Obom stretch in the Central Region.

Police say the siting of the Regional Command in the Kasoa will help them in the fight against crime since they will be closer to the areas of crime.

Currently, the Regional Police Command is situated at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and will be moved to Kasoa after the completion of the project.

The project will take a minimum of eighteen months to be completed.

Speaking to Citi News during the sod-cutting ceremony, Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning indicated that although the police administration is faced with challenges, the support of persons within the municipality will be needed in fighting crime.

“The challenges that we are facing are normal and that is why we keep on saying security is a shared responsibility and the need for all to be involved in fighting crime. Without information, we cannot fight crime but when they provide us with the necessary information it will help since we cannot be everywhere at all times,” ACP Oduro Amaning told Citi News.

“The Regional Command is not for Kasoa alone. It’s for all within our jurisdictions, and we will make sure that we tackle crime head-on,” the Deputy Commander said.

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who was present at the event, promised to support the police in seeing to the completion of the project.

According to the Awutu Senya East legislator, the lack of a Regional Command has been a worry to her considering the huge criminal activities that happen within Kasoa and its environs, adding that the sitting of the command in Kasoa will help fight crime.

“We have been praying for a Regional Command for years, and today we have it. But unfortunately for the police, we had no space for them to occupy, and so they had to move to Millennium City to occupy that space temporarily until we complete the new office complex in Kasoa,” Hawa Koomson told Citi News.

Source: citifmonline