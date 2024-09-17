7 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that any demonstrators were injured during the protest at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office in Kumasi.

In a press statement, the Police dismissed reports of a shooting incident at the venue.

They clarified that some demonstrators, who violated the agreed arrangements by forcing their way into the EC office compound, were restrained.

“We urge the media to exercise caution in their reporting,” the Police stated.

Background

Angry National Democratic Congress (NDC) protesters clashed with security forces during a protest against the Electoral Commission in the Ashanti Region.

The clash is said to have been erupted following a disagreement to allow the protesters entry to the local EC office.

One person was injured in the process as the large crowd overpowered the police to gain access to the office.

The party has embarked on a nationwide protest to force a forensic audit of the voter roll.

The NDC leadership in the Ashanti Region is yet to present its petition to the election management body.