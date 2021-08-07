2 hours ago

Police at Wenchi in the Bono Region have shot to death a suspected armed robber around the Wenchi cemetery on the Wenchi-Wa highway.

According to Wenchi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Eric Awudzivi, the police patrol team on the Wenchi stretch of the Wenchi-Wa highway in the early hours of Friday saw some people on the road flashing touch lights so they decided to slow down to assist them.

He said upon reaching the scene, the people shot at the police, who also returned fire and in the process killed one of the people suspected to be armed robbers.

DSP Awudzivi added that the rest of the suspected armed robbers managed to escape realising the danger of being arrested.

“As we speak, the identity of the suspected armed robber is unknown to us because my team has just commenced investigation into the case, and very soon, we will come out with enough information,” he pointed out.

He further explained that a gun and some cartridges were found from the deceased.

DSP Awudzivi disclosed that the police are poised at combating crime in the Wenchi municipality, especially on the Wenchi–Wa highway.

“These armed robbers have been tormenting traders and other road users on Wenchi–Wa road for some time now, and that is why we have a patrol team on that highway.

“We are, therefore, warning those robbers that we will come after them where ever they are because we want to make Wenchi an unsafe haven for criminals,” he stressed.

The body of the suspected armed robber has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue whilst police investigations are ongoing.