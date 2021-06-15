2 hours ago

The Police Hospital in Accra is experiencing congestion which has resulted in some patients receiving treatment on stretchers and chairs on the verandah, Ghanaian Times investigations has shown.

A visit by the Ghanaian Times to the facility last Wednesday revealed that there were only 11 beds for patients on admission at the Emergency Centre of the Hospital.

A source at the hospital told the ‘Ghanaian Times’ that the situation at the hospital had been compounded by the closure of the La General Hospital last year for renovation.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said patients who hitherto visited the La General Hospital when ill now had turned to the Police Hospital as alternative.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), David Senanu Eklu, confirmed the situation to the Ghanaian Times last Thursday and said the situation posed grave danger to both patients and health personnel at the hospital.

He expressed worry that the level of congestion made it difficult to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

DCOP Eklu said the hospital received more than 100 patients on daily basis and about 3,287 monthly, with only 1,188 as police personnel.

He said the hospital had over the years been faced with the challenge of space, adding that 80 per cent of their clients were from the public.

“Accident victims, aged, unknown persons on the streets as well as those from the regions who need medical attention were on daily basis brought to the facility by police personnel because other facilities were denying care,” he added.

DCOP Eklu noted that, about a week ago 18 road crash victims were brought in by police officers to the hospital and “this compounded congestion at the Emergency Unit.”

He said as part of effort to address the issue, management of the hospital, through its Internally Generated Funds (IGF), had started renovating the old building to serve as a new OPD so as to decouple the OPD from the Emergency Unit.

The Administrator said the new facility, when completed would have four consulting rooms, three specialist consulting rooms, four-bed observation ward and patients waiting room.

DCOP Eklu appealed to organisations, philanthropists and the public to assist in the new projects, adding that it would help provide uninterrupted services.

“The hospital is hereby seeking assistance from benevolent societies’ philanthropists and the general public to put the new OPD which is almost complete, into good shape to be conducive enough to serve clients and the general public with uninterrupted medical care and help reduce patients waiting time,” DCOP Eklu said.

“Assistance needed include, landscaping to serve as patients waiting area, car parks, furniture, and air condition for the consulting rooms and for the patients,” he added.

He expressed worry over the abandonment of patients at the hospital, stating that such practice compounded the congestion.

DCOP Eklu stated that social welfare officers at the facility had to travel far to trace their relations.

The Police Hospital was established in 1976 with the primary function of providing quality health care to members of the Ghana Police Service and their families.

The hospital had over the years extended it service to other security agencies and the public.