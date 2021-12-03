2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has declared war on illicit drug business within the metropolis.

According to the Command, it has intensified its operations to arrest importers, farmers, distributors as well as users of illegal substances.

Reports from the Command revealed that it has arrested suspects with 621 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp within the last three months.

The latest arrest involved a 42-year-old Henry Portuphy, who was arrested with 278 parcels of suspected Indian hemp.

Speaking at a press conference, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu, cautioned persons involved in the illegal drug business.

He also urged farmers engaged in the planting of marijuana to desist and rather utilise government programmes to grow foodstuff to feed Ghanaians.

“Within a period of three months, the Accra Regional Police Command has arrested and seized 621 parcels of compressed illicit drug, with some of the suspects put before the court and others being investigated.”

“So we want to take this opportunity to warn our farmers who are indulging in the cultivation of marijuana to utilise government programmes in Agriculture to grow foodstuffs to feed Ghanaians instead of growing marijuana which destroy our society.”

Recently, the Command arrested a 36-year-old man for possessing Narcotic Drugs without lawful authority.

The suspect, Haruna Iddrisu, was arrested at Gbetsile near Ashaiman, where he was found with 228 slabs of dried leaves, all suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The Regional Police gathered that a drug syndicate that had been on the police wanted list had managed to transport into Accra, some substances believed to be Indian hemp and had hidden the substances at a secret location.

The suspect is said to be a painter and a gardener by profession.

Addressing the media on the matter, DCOP Iddi Seidu, assured of the Service’s commitment to fighting crime.

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Further, updates will be communicated. The Command takes this opportunity to warn all these criminals to immediately cease their desirous and criminal activities because we are poised to come after them. Members of the public are also encouraged to be vigilant at all times and to timely report suspicious characters and activities to the police for action.”

