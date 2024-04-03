38 minutes ago

A police inspector accused of using a service rifle to kill his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi is alive and healthy.

Social media reports have alleged the death of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, also known as Tycoon, who has been on prison remand since his arrest last year.

But Joy News’ Ohemeng Tawiah, who was given exclusive access to the remanded Police officer, reports he is hail and hearty as the prison authorities begin investigations into the fake reports.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has been on remand since his arrest in May 2023 after a specialized police operation led to his arrest in his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti region.

He has been accused of shooting 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, multiple times in the abdomen and chest on April 20, 2023, at about 9:50 p.m.

Though he is expected to appear before a Kumasi Court on April 15, 2024, rumors about his death spread on social media.

The authorities of Kumasi Central Prisons granted Joynews’ Ohemeng Tawiah access to the cells of the accused.

Spotting a white T-shirt over a pair of khaki shorts, he responded to questions from prison officers he was hail and hearty.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi told the officers in my presence that he was privy to rumors of his death.

Appalled by the circulation of fake news, prison authorities have launched investigations to get to the bottom of the issue and punish the culprits.

Meanwhile, Inspector Twumasi is expected to appear at the Kumasi High Court on April 15, 2024.

Source: Joy NEws