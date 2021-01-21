3 hours ago

An inspector with the Ghana Police Service, stationed at Oforikrom, who was reported missing, has been found but with a little concern.

According to MyNewsgh.com, Inspector Robert Obeng of the Oforikrom Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) was reported to have left his rented apartment at Dichemso on January 18, 2021, but was not seen again since then.

However, the Police Service revealed two days after that the serviceman suddenly reappeared home but has not yet said a single word on what happened to him or his whereabouts.

The Police have since taken him to the Adutwum Hospital at Dichemso where he is expected to receive medical attention and with the hope that he comes around to talking soon.

Earlier this year, a Police officer who went for a visit on a land that he had purchased off the Suhum-Accra road, was reported missing.

Later, his body was retrieved from a nearby river, close to his plot of land.