2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the killing of a police officer and one unidentified lady by suspected armed robbers who shot them during a bullion van robbery on Monday morning at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

It is also asking for vital information from the public to apprehend the suspects.

“Our crime scene experts have been invited to process the crime scene as part of investigations to get the perpetrators arrested. Meanwhile, anyone with information on the incident should kindly contact the Accra Regional Police Command”, Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command told the media.

The unidentified armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, two persons were shot dead instantly – the police officer on escort duty, and an unidentified woman who was affected during the shooting.

The bullion driver sustained injuries and has been sent to the Korle Bu hospital for treatment. Two tellers who were in the bullion escaped unhurt.

The weapon of the policeman was also taken away, together with an unspecified amount of money.

Source: citifmonline