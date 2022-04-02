20 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a shooting incident recorded at Asunafo in the Kwabeng District.

The shooting incident led to the death of one person, while eight others sustained gunshot wounds on April 1, 2022.

According to police, “preliminary investigation established that the shooting incident occurred during a community clash between two factions over a mining activity in the town.”

In the course of the incident, nine persons sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Enyirensi Government Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Eastern Regional Police Command led by DCOP/Mr. Anderson Fosu-Ackaah has visited the community and the hospital where the remaining eight persons are receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Regional, Divisional and District Patrol teams have been deployed in and around Asunafo to maintain law and order.

The Eastern Regional Police Command also urged members of the Asunafo town to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who are currently on the run.

Source: citifmonline