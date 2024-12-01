6 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the attack on Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, and her entourage.

According to a police statement released on Sunday, December 1, 2024, the chaotic and violent incident erupted when the parliamentary candidate and her team approached a vehicle parked in the middle of the road while returning from a political event.

It said that the driver of the vehicle parked in the middle of the road was engaged by Cudjoe’s team, leading to a misunderstanding.

“Information available to the Police as of now indicates that the incident occurred when the parliamentary candidate and her team came across a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at Adjakaa Manso township while returning from a political event. Some members of her team engaged the driver, leading to a misunderstanding. A section of the community later became involved in the misunderstanding, leading to the injury of two persons and damage to two vehicles,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, community members have been urged to remain calm as the investigations continue.

The police have, however, promised to arrest and prosecute the guilty offenders according to the law.

Background

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, escaped unhurt when some alleged thugs attacked her entourage on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

According to an earlier report by GhanaWeb, the attack left Madam Cudjoe’s campaign vehicle damaged as the thugs smashed the windows.

The incident said to have occurred at Adjakamanso, left at least six members of Joana Cudjoe’s team with injuries to their legs, hands, and heads.