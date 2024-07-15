1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has invited Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, to assist in an ongoing investigation into the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

The invitation follows his recent claims on social media that he has some information regarding the case.

In a Facebook live session on July 13, A-Plus claimed that he knew the identities of the killers of the late investigative journalist Ahmed Husein Suale.

According to him, he is always ready to justify his claim if called upon to do so.

In a statement, the police sent an invitation to the independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, stating: “The Cold Case Unit, established in October 2021 under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of this nature, has been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.

“The Police is therefore pleased that Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has given indication that he has some information that could assist the ongoing investigation, and he has been invited accordingly.”