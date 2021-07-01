1 hour ago

Police have killed two suspected armed robbers, and retrieved large cache of ammunitions from suspected criminals at Ntoaso, near Nsawam, in the Eastern region, during a special operation.

The weapons include 2,882 rounds of ammunitions, BB cartridges, a locally manufactured pistol, one AK 47 Assault rifle, a MI6 rifle, a pump action, a shot gun, and 840 MI6 ammunitions.

Other items retrieved were knives, sword, claw bar, military camouflage uniform and machete among others.

COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, the director general of the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, announced these at a press conference, in Accra, on Wednesday.

He said the police received information that some arms and ammunitions had been concealed by a gang of armed robbers at Ntoaso

COP Yeboah said a team from the National Operations Directorate surveillance unit and three other combat patrols teams were dispatched to the location to retrieve the weapons.

He said the suspected robbers took to their heels on seeing the police, and “The team began a search at the premises and in the process one of the suspected robbers (yet to be identified) who was hiding in a nearby room opened fire on the police and hit the hand of one of the officers injuring his two fingers in the process”.

COP Yeboah said the police responded and gunned down the suspected robber and arrested another one.

He explained that while the police were on their way to the National Police Headquarters, others suspected robber attempted to snatch the weapon in possession of the police, resulting in a struggle and the gun went off killing the robber instantly.

COP Yeboah said the injured robber was taken to the Police Hospital for treatment, adding that the two bodies have been sent to the same morgue of the hospital

COP Yeboah said investigations were underway to arrest the other suspects.