2 hours ago

Police Ladies continued their impressive run in the Women’s FA Cup competition with a fine display to beat champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Juanita Aguadze scored in the 8th minute for Police Ladies, but the visitors equalized through Latifa Abesik in the 52nd minute.

Police Ladies registered their second goal of the day through substitute Sophia Mabena Agyaakwa in the 57th minute.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a penalty to draw level but failed to convert as Police Ladies held on to a 2:1 win.

Police Ladies will face Supreme Ladies who defeated Nasara Ladies 4:1 on penalties after their game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In a riveting match-up at the Auntie Aku AstroTurf, Division One League side Epiphany Warriors triumphed over Jonina FC 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-final.

Sonia Opoku's goal in the 61st minute, followed by a decisive strike from Leticia Adjei in the 112th minute of extra time, sealed victory for Epiphany Warriors.

Eunice Kpentey scored from the penalty spot for Jonina FC in the 85th minute, but it was not enough to alter the outcome.

Epiphany Warriors are the only Division One League club in the Women's FA Cup and will play giants Army Ladies in the semi-final in pursuit of FA Cup glory.