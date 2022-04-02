2 hours ago

A 44-year-old Personnel of the Eastern Regional SWAT of the Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Emmanuel Asiedu has been found dead in his room at Agyeiwaa Lodge, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

The body has been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital pending an autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr News when contacted.

He explained that the Police received information about the incident Thursday, March 31, 2022, at about 10:30 pm to the effect that ” a police officer has been found unresponsive at his residence at Agyeiwaa Lodge. The patrol team quickly moved to the said house and upon enquiries entered the room of the said Police officer Sargent Emmanuel Asiedu, 44, of the Eastern Regional SWAT.

DSP Tetteh explained further that “the deceased officer was found lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position wearing blue-black vertically strips jeans shorts with some little dry foam on his mouth and some dry substance suspected to be vomit smeared all over his face. The body was inspected but no marks of violence were found. The scene was photographed and the body conveyed to the Eastern Regional hospital where Dr. Collins Takyi a medical officer confirmed him dead”.

At least this is the third incident in recent time in which a Police officer has been found dead in room in the Region.

Source: Starrfm.com.gh