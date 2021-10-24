3 hours ago

A retired Police officer, ASP Peter Tawiah Kwadjo (rtd) has been found dead on his farm at Huantsi, a suburb of Asitey in the Lower Manya Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The wife of the deceased reported to the family and subsequently Police that the husband left him to the farm but had not returned.

Police together with residents mounted a search in the farm in the evening which he was found lying motionless.

He was medically confirmed dead when conveyed to Atua Government Hospital.

The body has since been deposited in the same Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Investigation is ongoing by police to establish the cause of death.

ASP Kwadjo was said to be strong and energetic despite going on retirement.