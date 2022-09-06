2 hours ago

A police officer with the Ghana Police Service, Yahaya Osman has invoked curses on the Asante Mampong Municipal Police Commander, Stephen Boadu.

Two other police officers stationed at Asante Mampong, one Asare and Atta Gadafi have also not been spared in the marathon of curses.

The curses are over an allegation of the officer allegedly dealing in drugs which has subsequently led to his interdiction for the past three months.

Yahaya Osman popularly known as Alhaji says he has not been paid for the past three months following the allegation and he is on the verge of losing his job.

Bent on proving his innocence in the matter, he has resorted to traditional means and has invoked four powerful deities; Techiman Botwerewa, Bomaa Apaape, Nsuatre Botan and Nana Kwasi Tadee in Asante Mampong to intervene and bring out the truth.

According to him, he has been wrongly accused of dealing in “wee” and cocaine so the deities should exonerate him.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the barefooted Yahaya Osman is captured at the bank of an unnamed river with two local eggs, Schnapp and some whitish substance invoking curses on his accusers.

He issued a one-week ultimatum to the deities to prove that they are powerful with a caveat that he will not regard them as powerful deities if they fail to act within the time frame.

“Nana Kwasi Tadee, Nana Apaape, Nsuatre Boten and Techiman Botwerewa come for your drink. This is your servant Yahaya Osman popularly known as Alhaji, a police officer at Asante Mampong. Today I invite you to come and intervene because some of my colleagues; Asare, my commander and Atta Gadafi have accused me of selling wee and cocaine. I have been in the house for three months without pay. The allegations are false so I invoke you to deal with them for me within one week”.

Source: Ghanaweb