5 hours ago

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for the suspects in the robbery case leading to the killing of Felix Tetteh Batcha on Monday, April 25, 2022, around the Bampo Hotel in Tema.

The deceased, Felix Tetteh, a car dealer at Tema Community 9, was said to have received a call from a prospective buyer who introduced himself as a Medical doctor with the Community 22 Polyclinic.

Upon arrival with a friend at the polyclinic, the “doctor” claimed to be busy at the surgical theatre and asked one of his boys to go on a test drive with them. The test driver upon reaching an area around the Bampo Hotel alighted from the car pretending to make a call.

Not too long after he left, three unknown men emerged on a motorbike trying to collect the car keys from the dealer, leading to a confrontation during which he was shot.

The car, according to a police statement, has been retrieved and the police anti-robbery task force is working to get the perpetrators arrested. The family of the deceased has been assured that the matter will be duly investigated.

“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the family of the victim on the phone and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident, and also provide police clinical psychologist to offer psycho-social support to them. The Regional Commander also visited them to commiserate with them.”

Source: citifmonline