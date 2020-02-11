57 minutes ago

Police at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region are on a manhunt for two of three suspects who allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old Junior High School student on Saturday, February 8.

The suspects, Nyankpari Hardi 35, Malik 31 and ex-convict Ibrahim Zackaria 25 were identified by the victim. Although Ibrahim Zackaria has been arrested, Nyankpari Hardi and Malik escaped and are currently being pursued by the police.

Speaking to Joy News the outgoing West Gonja Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Charles Koosono confirmed that a complaint was lodged against the three suspects.

He noted the victim was issued with a police medical form for an examination which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

The Commander added that Ibrahim Zackaria was put before a Tamale circuit court and charged with rape and has since been remanded into police custody to reappear on Friday, February 14.

He also gave the assurance that the two suspects on the run will be caught and brought to justice.

In an interview with the father of the victim, Musah Seidu appealed to the Police Service to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice.

Source: myjoyonline