5 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reacted to an incident involving its District Electoral Officer (DEO) for Afadjato South in the Volta Region.

The officer was questioned by Police on Thursday, December 5, for transporting election materials in a private vehicle without the required Police escort.

In a statement, the EC confirmed that the materials are currently in the custody of the Police.

The Commission explained that its policy mandates the transportation of all election materials in official vehicles, accompanied by Police escort when necessary.

The statement, signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, noted that the EC will conduct internal investigations into the breach while fully cooperating with the Police in their ongoing investigations.

The EC has therefore reassured the public that despite the officer’s breach of protocol, the integrity of the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency remains uncompromised.

Read the full statement below: