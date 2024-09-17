1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has commenced an investigation into the shooting incident in Kumasi that resulted in the injury of a police officer.

Chaos erupted in Kumasi as police deployed teargas to disperse National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters who clashed with law enforcement officers during the ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration.

The protest, organised by the NDC, escalated into violence when tensions flared between the demonstrators and the police.

While the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, one protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police said, “The demonstration ended peacefully in all locations with the exception of an isolated incident at Kumasi in the Ashanti region. In Kumasi, contrary to the arrangements agreed between the Police and the organisers, the demonstrators attempted to push their way into the premises of the Electoral Commission and pelted the Police with stones.”

“The Police managed to bring the situation under control and calm was restored. However, one Police officer was injured during the incident and he is receiving medical attention. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to him via a telephone call and wished him well. The Police have since commenced investigation into the incident.”

The police thanked all stakeholders, including the organizers, the demonstrators, the Electoral Commission, the media, and the commuting public for their cooperation throughout the exercise.

“The Inspector-General of Police and the entire leadership of the Police Service would like to express their profound gratitude to all Police officers across the country for their continuous patriotic dedication and commitment to security, law and order in our beloved country,” it added.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.