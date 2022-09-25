3 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service is asking the public to disregard reports that one of the suspects in the killing of a student nurse in Mankessim, has died.

Two persons, a self-styled Pastor, Michael Darko alias Nana 1, and Christopher Ekow Clark, Tufuhene of Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankesim were arrested at their various hideouts following police investigation.

There was speculation that the chief had died.

In a tweet by the Police Service in response to the allegation, the Police indicated that the chief is alive and well, and would reappear in court on October 4, 2022.

Suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nursing student at Mankesim in the Central Region, have confessed to committing the crime.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botwe, was reported missing on September 10, 2022.

Police in a statement said the two have confessed to “murdering the victim for money rituals.”

Source: citifmonline