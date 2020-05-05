1 hour ago

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has appealed to the general public to provide the police with information leading to the death of investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

According to the police service, investigations are still ongoing and that the general public should assist them to apprehend the killers of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Spokesperson for the police CID, DSP Juliana Obeng explained that investigations are still ongoing but they need the cooperation of the general public.

"And so anybody with vital information that may lead to the arrest of the killers of Ahmed Hussein-Suale should contact the Police CID of the Ghana Police Service," she stated.

She added that the Director of the Police CID, COP Ken Yeboah is resolute in finding the killers of the slain journalist.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was an undercover investigative journalist and an associate of fellow Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He died on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 when unidentified men on motorbikes shot him three times, twice in the chest and once in his neck in his vehicle.

Ahmed was a member of investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations which investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association named Number 12 which led to the removal of office and a lifetime ban of its President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Source: Peace FM