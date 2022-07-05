3 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service provided health services to members of the Islamic community who were in transit at the Hajj Village, as part of the police strategy to take policing closer to the public and win the hearts and minds of the people in a bid to strengthen partnerships for effective policing.

Two Police Mobile Clinic vehicles were deployed and stationed at the Village to support the Hajj Village clinic to provide health care services for the people.

The mobile hospitals come fully equipped with an X-ray machine, Surgical theatre equipment, Mobile ventilator, Defibrillator, Oxygen delivery devices, Laboratory oven, centrifuge and microscope as well as a 9 bedded tent with power supply and accessories among others.

There were also medical doctors, nurses and other health professionals on board to attend to the patient.