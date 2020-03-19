2 hours ago

The Swedru Police Administration has given the assurance to political parties of its preparedness to ensure that peace prevailed in the conduct of campaigns and other political activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Samuel Yankey, Agona Swedru Divisional Police Commander said it would also make sure engagements with all citizens were done professionally.

ACP Yankey gave the assurance when he addressed Officers and Men of the Divisional Police Command at the annual celebration of West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) at Swedru.

He said they would exhibit professionalism with swift proactive policing to all parties before, during and after the December 7 polls to ensure peace and stability.

He said they would also conduct their work in professional and neutral manner in order to maintain public confidence and trust.

The Police Administration would continue to work with all leaders and supporters of all Political parties and ensure that campaigns and other issues related to the elections are done without fear or panic.

ACP Yankey said the Police Administration would not countenance any misconduct on the part of the public that could mar the activities of the election and would therefore deal with culprits.

The Divisional Police Commander urged the Public to provide credible information to the Police to ensure safety of persons and property.

ACP Yankey called on the people in the area to provide credible information to the police to ensure effective combat of criminal activities, assuring of confidentiality.

Ogidigram Asiedu Kobena Botwe II Swedruhene, in a speech read on his behalf thanked the Swedru Divisional Police Command for the hard work exhibited in past years.

He called for team work between the Police and the People of Agona Swedru to combat crimes, adding that the Police alone could not curb the illicit acts without the cooperation of the public.

The Swedruhene appealed to the Police Administration to open additional posts in other communities in the Swedru Township because of its fast development.