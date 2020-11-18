2 hours ago

Over 62,000 security personnel would be deployed to various polling stations across the country for the December 7 elections, Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheilla Kesse Abayie Buckman has revealed.



She made the revelation on Onua TV/ Onua FM/Connect FM’s Election Command Forum dubbed: “Abatuo Ne Banbo” [Elections and Security] on Wednesday, November 18.

She said the officers have been dawned from the police, immigration, fire service, prisons service, customs and the Ghana Armed Forces.

DSP Buckman said these officers are ready to provide protection to law-abiding citizens during the polls.

“We have deployed over 62,794 policemen to watch over us during the 7th December elections,” she said and also assured the that the hotlines of the security services will be very active on election day to receive information from the public.

She further urged miscreants who intend to foment troubles the elections to desist from aborting their plans because the law will deal with them ruthlessly.

“Do not listen to anybody who asks you to engage in troubles because when you are arrested you will be released because if you are arrested the law will deal with you,” she said.

The forum was organized to sensitize Ghanaians especially the youth on the need to desist from engaging in electoral violence.

Head of Onua TV and Onua FM, Dr Nana Appeanti noted in his opening address that security of the nation is paramount hence the need to make violence a no go area for the youth.

He explained that no nation has been able to develop amidst chaos and anarchy. To that end, “we must all try to stay away from troubles.”

Source: 3 News