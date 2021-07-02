1 hour ago

Ghana Police Service says it is poised to provide all the necessary security for the safety of the planned demonstration by the youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, July 6, 2021.

The police in s statement posted on its Facebook page on Friday, July 2, 2021, said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has held a meeting with the organizers at the Police Headquarters in Accra today, Friday, July 2, 2021, and all matters relating to the march was discussed and agreed, including the routes and COVID-19 protocols.

Source:peacefmonline.com