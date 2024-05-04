4 hours ago

In a twist of events, the Ghana Police Service has contradicted an earlier statement by the Ministry of National Security regarding the status of Benlord Ababio, the suspect in the fatal shooting of a soldier at Kasoa Millennium City.

The Ministry had categorically denied that Ababio was a staff in its statement dated May 1, 2024.

But during his arraignment, on Friday, May 3, 2024, the police described him as a national security operative.

The Ministry's statement urged the public to disregard social media reports alleging that Ababio, who is accused of killing Lance Corporal Michael Danso in a land dispute on April 30, 2024, was associated with the Ministry.

The Ministry emphasized that Ababio was not their staff and was currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

However, in a subsequent court proceeding at the District Court in Achimota, the police presented a different set of facts.

According to court reporters, Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, was not only identified as a self-acclaimed traditional ruler but also as a national security operative.

The Magistrate, His Worship Prince Owusu, remanded Ababio for two weeks without taking his plea, scheduling the next hearing for May 16, 2024.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, along with two colleagues, had gone to the Millennium City Police Station to report a trespassing case on a parcel of land.

It was then that Ababio allegedly attacked and fatally shot Danso, who was in the driver's seat of their vehicle. The police disarmed and arrested Ababio immediately after the shooting.

The revelation in the police brief contradicts the Ministry's denial which raises questions about Ababio's true affiliation and role within the national security setup.