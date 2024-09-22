19 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning to the Democracy Hub organizers regarding their planned protest at the 37 Intersection in Accra.

Following a disagreement over the protest location and the subsequent actions of the demonstrators, the police launched a special operation to maintain law and order in the city, resulting in roadblocks and traffic diversions.

The Police reported that demonstrators unlawfully took over the intersection, engaging in disruptive behaviors, including blocking roads with vehicles and stones, setting fires, and harassing other road users.

These actions caused significant inconvenience to commuters, including those needing urgent medical care, and negatively impacted commercial activities.

In light of these events, the police have cautioned the organizers against demonstrating at the 37 Intersection and suggested alternative locations where they can protest peacefully.

If the Democracy Hub insists on continuing their protest at unauthorized locations, the Police stated that, they would take necessary lawful actions to ensure traffic flow and public safety.