1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service is concerned about the increasing rate of dubious activities and other get-rich-quick schemes in the country.

It said, the situation must be checked because of the dire consequences it is having on Ghana’s security.

“The activities which often begin with misleading advertisements on some mainstream and social media platforms lure inspecting members of the public including children and deceive them into engaging in dubious acts, in the hope of getting rich overnight”, the police said in a statement.

Ghana Police Service says, its investigations show that the surge in such activities has contributed to serious crimes including defrauding by false pretenses, kidnapping and murder.

It thus reminded the public that “charlatanic advertisements are not just unethical but criminal and punishable under the laws of Ghana”.

Broadcasters and operators of various electronic communication networks are therefore being asked not to air such advertisements on their channels.

But the police service quickly assured the public of its readiness to deal with the situation.

“In order to tackle this menace, the Police Service has intensified its enforcement efforts across the country alongside eduction of all relevant stakeholders on the position of the law on the matter”.

“We would like to urge the public to be wary of charlatanic advertisements in both mainstream and social media and work together with the police to ensure the safety and security of all persons as we work to maintain law and order in the country”, it further advised.

Source: citifmonline