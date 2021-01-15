2 hours ago

A policeman stationed at the Israel Police Station under Achimota Mile 7 district of the Greater Accra Region, Constable Bernard Nubin and two of his accomplices have been arrested for engaging in gold fraud.

The suspects who are in police detention were reported to have scammed an American national with fake gold valued at $ 20,000.00 but luck run out of them.

Police investigators who confirmed the arrest to MyNewsGh.com indicate that the victim met a local miner from Akwatia in the Eastern Region at Palace Chinese Restaurant located at Dzorwulu on Thursday to buy gold from him.

Whilst having discussions with suspect Kueey, another person came with one kilo of yellowish metal suspected to be gold and showed to the complainant and he deposited a cash sum of US$20,000 for the suspected kilo of gold.

The complainant then sent pictures of the metal suspected to be gold to someone who told him that it was fake but suspects on seeing that the complainant had detected that the gold was fake, rushed to a waiting Toyota corolla saloon car with registration number GW 3441 – 15 parked in front of the restaurant and sped off with the $ 20,000.00 USD.

The complainant shouted for help and a driver in charge a Pontiac Vibe saloon car assisted the complainant and chased the suspects leading to the arrest of the three including Constable Bernard Nubin , Kwabena Ofori and Joshua Boateng.

One other managed to escape but the police retrieved a small bag containing two suspected fake gold bars and the cash while suspects have been detained to assist in investigations.