14 hours ago

A policeman, Lance Corporal Francis Adusei of Service Workshop, has allegedly shot himself with a service rifle at his residence at Atomic Police barracks, Kwabenya in Accra.

MyNewsGh reported that, the incident happened on Monday, May 6, 2024, at about 8:45 am.

Neighbours said they heard a gunshot from Block 3 room No. 10B, where the deceased was residing.

When they rushed in, the Police officer had shot himself with an AK47 assault rifle number GHGP/58NHQ/PU/AZ6303 – 205.

Blood stains were found on the bed-spread and the floor.

Also found at the scene were one empty shell and one round of AK-47 ammunition in his bedroom and the door locked from inside.

The Lance Corporal was said to have been rushed to Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (GAEC) for medical attention, where he was stabilised.

He was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital emergency ward and was responding to treatment but later passed on.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.