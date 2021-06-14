2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has blocked all major roads in the metropolis and peripheral roads in pursuit of a grand security operation in the Accra metropolis following the shooting of a policeman on a bullion van at James Town, in Accra.

In line with the operation, police personnel have been deployed to man checkpoints at vantage points.

The operation started a few minutes after some yet to be identified suspected robbers on three motorbikes attacked a Man-tran bullion van, used for the collection of daily sales from traders, at Adedenkpo, James Town.

The robbers who are said to have fired indiscriminately, shot a policeman on escort duty and killed him, instantly.

A woman of about 30 years, who is yet to be identified was also shot and killed while she was in her shop.

The driver of the bullion van also sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital while a woman who is a teller on the bullion van has also been taken to the same hospital to be treated for trauma.

The suspected robbers made away with the policeman's weapon and also took a safe with an unspecified amount of money after breaking the padlock used to lock the rear of the bullion van.

Operation

"This is the first-ever in Ghana for such a grand security operation to be carried out. We are pursuing a grand operation as we look out for the perpetrators of this heinous crime. We are also looking out for the booty," said the head of the Accra Regional Police Operations Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kwesi Ofori.

He said the police are on the lookout for a Haagine motorbike which was used by the suspects.

"We are checking all motorbikes. The operation will not affect the free movement of people and vehicles," he said.

Mr Ofori said the police would pursue the suspects until they are arrested and urged the public to assist the police with information.