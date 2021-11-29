5 hours ago

Details are emerging about how seven police officers who were penciled for promotion after declining a GH¢250,000 bribe from some arrested armed robbers in Kumasi Alabar in 2015 have been denied their promotion by the Police Administration.

The police officers named Superintendent Reverend Samuel Nyamekye Adane-Ameyaw, Chief Inpsector Bossman Asirifi Ababio, Sergeant Kassim Ben Ahmed, Corporal Joseph Sokatsi, Corporal Isaac Chimbuah and Corporal Dickson Frimpong, were celebrated for leading an intelligence to arrest the suspected criminals and the retrieval of 11 AK-47 assault rifles, 10 G3 military rifles, one machine gun (anti–aircraft), and several thousands of all sort of ammunition.

At a colourful parade of honour organised to celebrate the personnel, the then Inspector General of Police John Kudalor presented two medals to the men for their bravery, and it included the IGP’s special medal, a dedication and valour medal, a citation and a high commendation certificate and pending promotion.

Information gathered has indicated that it has been six years after receiving the awards but nothing has happened.

This move, according to some police personnel who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, has dampened the spirit of some of the officers.

“Superintendent Ameyaw led his men to partake in this dangerous operation during the tenure of COP Kofi Boakye as the then Ashanti Regional Police Commander and was later given additional responsibility of anti robbery task force commander among others, but despite all these, he and his men have been denied what is due him,” the source disclosed.

The source said though others who had performed similar and even less feat have been promoted, but these personnel are yet to be promoted to their next rank.

Adding that “if they were killed in the course of the deadly operation, the Police Administration would have posthumously promoted them.”

“In December 2018, a sergeant who refused a bribe from a driver who jumped a red traffic light at Tesano was rewarded with a promotion from Sergeant to Inspector immediately, recently, members of a Kumasi highway team that arrested a suspect with a single AK-47 assault rifle were also rewarded with similar promotion, but these men have not be rewarded yet after six years,” the personnel said.

They have therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the police council to look into this matter and award them their due promotion since this will motivate others to work better.