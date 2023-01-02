3 hours ago

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq is the subject of interest from several clubs in Poland who are keen to secure his services.

But the asking price of his current employer BK Hacken demanding in excess of 2 million euros is putting clubs off the forward.

He was integral last season as his club lifted the Sweden league scoring 7 and assisting 3 in 18 league games prompting interest from clubs in Eastern European country.

Ibrahim joined BK Hacken from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in February 2022 and has been a revelation since his move.

The Swiss side is keen to make a hefty profit on the 22-year-old forward as they are seeking in excess of 2 million euros for the player.

Sporting director Martin Ericsson once affirmed the above assertion when quizzed about interest from clubs over their starman.

"Sadiq has had an enormously strong finish and many clubs have been watching. We have long contracts for these players and for a player like Sadiq we know that the value is high. It has to cost if someone wants to buy a young player from us," he told Sportbladet

The player's current deal will expire in 2025 meaning the Swede side can command a hefty transfer fee if they decide to sell.