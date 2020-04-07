37 minutes ago

Former president Mahama has not relented on his effort to the Coronavirus fight, calling on Ghanaians to "cooperate with the directives announced" by president Akufo Addo.

Having devoted his time to the fight the pandemic by suspended all his political campaign activities, the former president on Tuesday made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to observe both the medical advise and Presidential orders in order to win the fight against the pandemic.

On the 9th day of the 14 days partial lockdown, Mr Mahama reminded Ghanaians that the covid-19 is "no respecter of persons" after it got the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being transfered for intensive care.

"Today is the 9th day of the partial lockdown declared by the President. Yesterday, we received with concern news of the hospitalization and transfer for intensive care of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. COVID-19 is proving to be a highly infectious disease and no respecter of persons" Mahama wrote on his social media pages.

"This is the reason why we must cooperate with the directives announced by the President to restrict our movement as much as possible during this period, and continue to abide by the WHO and Ghana Health Service (GHS) protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus."

He called on everyone to "redouble" their efforts as the recorded 287 on Monday, saying the country ha reached an alarming situation.

"Official reports now put Ghana's COVID-19 incidence at 287.This is alarming situation.It is a call at arms to redouble our efforts in battling the disease," he added.

?s=20

The NDC flag bearer has put in much efforts in supporting the Government in the fight against the dreaded virus the has killed five in Ghana eighty thousand across the globe.

He has also distributed thousands of PPEs to health workers in hospitals across the country, with his latest presentation on Tuesday going to the Effia Kwanta Hospital.