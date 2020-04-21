37 minutes ago

BICE Osei Kuffour aka Obour, NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Asante Akyem South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has called on politicians to desist from politicising the COVID-19 pandemic saying that was very insensitive and irresponsible.

Obour who is also the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) was speaking on the negative status of all 33 people who came into contact with his late father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour who allegedly died of Covid-19 about a fortnight ago.

"I am extremely happy and highly elated that all 33 persons who had to be quarantined and eventually tested as contact tracing came out negative.

"The news of the negative report came to me with great joy and wish to sincerely thank God for His mercies”, he said.

According to the Konkotibaa hitmaker, “every political opponent who sought to politicize the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the demise of my dad should bow their heads in shame".

“Although I have been under quarantine all these while, I was closely following happenings in the Asante Akyem South Constituency and it is a big shame that people could be so heartless by seeing COVID-19 as a tool for politicking leading to the creation of fear and panic in the constituency and beyond”, he added.

Obour said under no circumstances should a pandemic like COVID-19 be exploited as a political weapon and people who contract the virus should not be stigmatised.

“Just because he tested positive for Covid-19, has Boris Johnson ceased being the Prime Minister of UK? Or is Prince Charles no longer a prince of the British Kingdom because he tested positive?

"Or has Iddris Elba stopped being a celebrity and Prince Albert II of Monaco no longer the political head of Monaco because they tested positive?”,he quizzed.

Source: peacefmonline